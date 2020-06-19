“Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs”

“Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs” transports you to the distant past to explore ancient Egyptian culture and the land of pharaohs.

Over 5,000 years ago, Egypt became a state that unified many cities and towns along the Nile River. Since then, ancient Egypt’s powerful pharaohs, phenomenal pyramids and extraordinary art have captivated people’s imagination all over the world.

Experience everyday life in one of the most storied cultures in human history—the private, public and secret spaces—through hundreds of artifacts, stunning artwork and engaging interactives for insights into ancient Egyptian people and their impact on our own culture.

In the exhibition In the exhibition, you will experience ancient Egyptian culture and see how it flourished along the banks of the Nile through themes, including: Landscape and Climate: Explore how the Nile Valley’s reliable seasons and fertile landscape played into the rapid success and long-term prosperity of the Egyptian empire through time lapse videos, hands-on displays and a film about the region’s animals and plant life. Religion and Gods: Discover the role religion plays in everyday life, the power of the gods and their relationships to each other and the people.