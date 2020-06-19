exhibitions

Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs

Closes Sept. 5

A separate dated and timed ticket required for BOTH "Egypt: The time of the Pharaohs" AND Museum General Admission.

Guía de la exhibición en español

The exhibition has been produced as a joint venture between Lokschuppen Rosenheim, the University of Aberdeen Museums, the Roemer-und-Pelizaeus Museums Hildesheim and MuseumsPartner Austria, and is presented in Denver by Chevron.

“Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs”

“Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs” transports you to the distant past to explore ancient Egyptian culture and the land of pharaohs.

Over 5,000 years ago, Egypt became a state that unified many cities and towns along the Nile River. Since then, ancient Egypt’s powerful pharaohs, phenomenal pyramids and extraordinary art have captivated people’s imagination all over the world.

Experience everyday life in one of the most storied cultures in human history—the private, public and secret spaces—through hundreds of artifacts, stunning artwork and engaging interactives for insights into ancient Egyptian people and their impact on our own culture.

In the exhibition

In the exhibition, you will experience ancient Egyptian culture and see how it flourished along the banks of the Nile through themes, including:

Landscape and Climate: Explore how the Nile Valley’s reliable seasons and fertile landscape played into the rapid success and long-term prosperity of the Egyptian empire through time lapse videos, hands-on displays and a film about the region’s animals and plant life.

Religion and Gods: Discover the role religion plays in everyday life, the power of the gods and their relationships to each other and the people.

Script and the Emergence of State: Learn how the written word, in this case the invention of hieroglyphic writing, made mass communication, record keeping and the organization of a state possible.

The Pharaohs: Traverse through ancient Egypt’s history to examine the power and responsibilities of the pharaohs.

Sacred Spaces: Enter into the earthly houses of the gods – temples that resembled villages and bustled with activity to sustain gods with wine, bread, prayer and sacrifices, with everything from priest training and administrative offices to bakeries and vineyards.

Personal Adornment: Examine makeup vessels, jewelry and fine textiles to get a sense for how much ancient Egyptians value and appreciate beauty and the ways in which grooming, clothing and accessories signal one’s station and role in society.

Did You Know?

  • Women took the throne of the Pharaoh.
  • One of the most famous female Pharaoh was Hatshepsut, who ruled Egypt for 20 years.
  • The Pharaoh was not only the political and religious leader but was also representative of the gods on earth.
  • Egyptians worshipped more than 2,000 different gods.
  • Women and men of equivalent social status were treated as equals in front of the law.
  • Egyptians depended on the natural rhythm of the Nile as a source of water, fertile soil for agriculture, and a means of transport.
  • The development of hieroglyphic writing led to the growth and prosperity of Egypt.

Esta guía explica a detalle los objetos expuestos dentro de las vitrinas en la exhibición.

Guía de la exhibición en español

